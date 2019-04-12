Fall Armyworm

Farmers in the Clanwilliam area have been advised to take precautionary control measures, including scouting and trapping, to ensure early detection and effective control of fall armyworm (FAW). The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries confirmed yesterday that the pest had been detected on sweetcorn near the Clanwilliam area.

FAW larvae was detected for the first time last month on sweetcorn.

The department said fall armyworm moths were detected in several areas in the Western Cape from last June to August.

FAW is a quarantine pest in terms of the Control Measures Relating to Fall Armyworm R 449 of 26 May 2017 of the Agricultural Pests Act of 1983 (Act No 36 of 1983).

It is therefore compulsory that any individual or organisation that has detected the fall armyworm immediately report it to the nearest agricultural office and/or executive officer, said department spokesperson Zweli Silangwe.

“The FAW preferentially attacks maize, sweetcorn and sorghum in South Africa, but it may feed on other crops in the vicinity if maize plants or its primary food source is not available.

“FAW is currently present in all the provinces in South Africa and the level of FAW infestation varies locally in terms of the climate and host availability.”

It is best to apply agricultural chemicals while the caterpillars are smaller than one 1cm long.

Big caterpillars crawl deep into the leaf whorls of maize plants and that makes it difficult to reach them with agro-chemical sprays.

“The main concern with this pest is that it can rapidly develop resistance to agrochemicals, thus rotating the agrochemicals within the cropping season according to resistance group and mode of action is highly recommended to avoid resistance.

“Contact a chemical representative for advice on agrochemical control options. Farmers and community members are encouraged to do regular scouting for the FAW,” Silangwe added.

A list of registered agrochemicals is available on the department’s website: www.daff.gov.za/daffweb3/ News-Room/Media-release/Fallarmy