Religious leaders together with the ANC's Faiez Jacobs at the home where a mass shooting took place on Tuesday night in Clarke Estate in Elsies River. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Angry Clarke Estate residents in Elsies River held a silent walk and memorial service yesterday for Malcolm Junior Samuels, 12, his sibling Toslin, 10, and their friend Adrian Alexander, 12, who were shot and killed last Tuesday. The children were all shot in the head and face while watching television and their mothers, aged 33 and 30, have reportedly been placed in protective custody as the police fear for their lives.

The family and their neighbours said the attack had targeted 19-year-old Vineto Africa, who was also killed, but the children “were killed as they were witnesses”.

Community leader Surreta Steenkamp said things remained tense in the community.

“Clarke Estate residents have been united by this incident and together we are saying one too many. Following the incident we saw police visibility, something we have never seen before.

"While hopes were still up that maybe this was a wake-up call for officials, they were not seen on Saturday and again the ongoing violence claimed another life,” said Steenkamp.

Two of the three men who were arrested in connection with the murders made their first appearance at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

It’s not yet clear when the third suspect will appear, and court officials said the charge sheets were still incomplete.

The matter has been postponed to next week for bail information.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for a suspect who was involved in a shoot-out with police in Nyanga after refusing to surrender.

Early on Saturday morning, police officers were patrolling when they approached two armed men who fired shots at them.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said one of the suspects, a 27-year-old, was arrested after being wounded.

“The fleeing suspects fired shots at the police while being pursued. One of our members returned fire and in the process a suspect was wounded and arrested.

"A 9mm pistol and ammunition in his possession were confiscated. His accomplice managed to evade arrest and is being sought,” said Traut.

The 27-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today on charges of the possession of a prohibited firearm and attempted murder.

Separately, Operation Lockdown saw the arrests of 125 suspects on drug-related offences at the weekend.

“Crimes associated with gangsterism are high on the priority list of the police, and we will continue to clamp down on the drug trade and the illegal possession of firearms,” said Traut.

“During the deployment of the joint forces attached to Lockdown, 12 people were arrested with unlicensed firearms, four for the possession of ammunition without a licence and 16 for the possession of dangerous weapons.

"Our wanted suspect list has been reduced after 48 arrests were made and the illegal liquor trade led to the arrest of 27 people.

"Protest actions also resulted in the arrest of 16 people on charges of public violence and fines worth R17 2400 were issued by traffic officials.”

Cape Times