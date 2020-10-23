Clarke Estate teens in stable condition after gang shootings

Cape Town – Two teens who were shot in an alleged gang-related incident in Elsies River are in a stable condition after being admitted to Tygerberg Hospital. The incident this week comes after the reported parole release of former Colonel Chris Lodewyk Prinsloo, who was convicted of flooding the Cape Flats with guns. The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has said the decision to release Prinsloo was “appalling”. Lyle Rossow, 14, and a 16-year-old were struck in the lower back and in the leg respectively when a shoot-out broke out in Clarke Estate on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said an attempted murder case had been opened for investigation.

“Police responded to the complaint and were informed that the victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment. Police detectives are following up on leads in order to arrest the suspects,” said Rwexana.

Tygerberg Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar said on Wednesday that the two were in a stable condition.

“We can confirm that patients matching that description are currently in a stable condition. Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to divulge more information,” Pienaar said.

Meanwhile, Prinsloo was reportedly granted parole in April, having served only four years of his 18-year prison sentence for 20 criminal charges.

After seeking confirmation of Prinsloo being released on parole, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they “are not aware of any parole placement”.

Department of Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “The ministry does not comment on the incarceration of individuals as there are over 150 000 offenders in the system.

“We only intervene when a decision is taken which on the face it seems to go against the legislative prescripts.

“At this stage the ministry is not aware of a decision of this nature in the case referred to. We have, however, noted that Popcru, among others, has made reference to such a decision, we are in the process of establishing if this is indeed the case.”

Anyone with information on the shootings can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

