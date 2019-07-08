The N2 was reopened between Plettenberg Bay and Knysna at the weekend following the five-day protest. Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – Mop-up operations have begun in Plettenberg Bay after days of running battles between protesting Qolweni residents and police which led to 81 people being arrested for public violence, theft and housebreaking last week. The N2 was reopened at the weekend following the five-day protest.

Bitou Municipality spokesperson Manfred Edward van Rooyen said: “The joint operations command, bolstered by the engagement, took a bold decision to request the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) and the municipality with its service providers to start cleaning the N2 and affected municipal roads to remove debris, barricades and any obstructions.

“The SA Police Service (Saps) maintained high levels of visibility at all the hotspots, supported by provincial traffic, Bitou Public Safety and volunteers from the local security industry.”

Residents had taken to the streets to protest against the lack of delivery of basic services, including housing. They also demanded the resignation of their ward 3 councillor, Xola Matyila.

Van Rooyen said there had been an agreement between the parties which included suspending the protest and establishment of a community liaison committee that would engage with the municipality on service delivery.

This, which included drafting of a programme of action, monitoring of implementation of the programme of action by the SA Human Rights Commission, and public feedback to keep the Qolweni community informed, will be facilitated by the SAHRC.

Matyila said: “The municipality, SAHRC, political leaders and community leaders met with the Qolweni protesters on Friday to get clarification, and now the subject changed to service delivery. It’s only a few who still maintain that I must be removed.”

“The SAHRC urged the community to stop the protest and work with the mayor to solve issues. The community leaders will meet the mayor today regarding the housing budget, because it seems that is where the issue is, and on Wednesday the provincial ANC will meet with the community regarding my removal,” he said.

Matyila said the municipal management had advised him and his family to find a safe place to stay as their lives were in danger.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies said: “A number of properties and vehicles were damaged during this period, and these incidents form part of the police investigation into this matter.

"The N2 highway that was closed by the protest action was reopened on Saturday morning, and public order police members are patrolling the area. They are currently monitoring the situation and will remain on the ground until the situation is stabilised.”

He said 81 suspects aged between 13 and 57 were expected to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court today.