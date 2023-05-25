Clean-up work begins after rain lashes metropole

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says its staff are clearing roadways, unblocking drains and removing debris following heavy rains that lashed the city. Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Sonica Lategan said that with an SA Weather Service Yellow Level 3 warning issued, they were monitoring areas across the metropole.

“Disaster Management officials and other City departments are continuing with assessments and responses to the persistent rainfall experienced today,” she said. Localised flooding had been reported on numerous roads across the city, but no road closures were in effect. “Most roadways have been cleared. Our depots are, however, still busy clearing roadways, unblocking drains and removing debris,” Lategan said.

“Affected informal settlement areas are in Dunoon, Winnie Madikizela Mandela Informal Settlement in Delft, Kosovo C-Section in Philippi and TR Bongani, WB and D-Section in Site C, Khayelitsha. Relief provided includes engineering works, and provision of sand and milling based on assessments done. DRMC is also working with Sassa, the Department of Social Development and NGOs on providing soft relief to the most vulnerable areas,” said Lategan. On Thursday morning, Lategan said they got reports of flooded roads at Citrus Street, Sikoni, in Bonteheuwel; Auckland St in Paarden Eiland, rocks in Victoria Road in the direction of Hout Bay, a tree on the R44 on Broadway Boulevard, Macassar; and flooding in Robert Sobukwe Road and Stellenbosch Arterial as well as Epping. “Our Roads and Stormwater team has been activated to unblock the roadways. Assessments will be completed in the informal settlement areas,” said Lategan.