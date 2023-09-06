Cleaning staff find man’s body dumped in stagnant water in Strand

Strand residents are reeling in shock after the body of a man was found dumped in stagnant water with his hands bound and head covered with a plastic bag. The body of the unidentified man was found in Polile informal settlement on Tuesday.

Strand ward councillor Xolani Diniso said contract cleaning workers made the discovery. “Strand residents are affected by this incident, especially people from Polile and Simanyene informal settlements. “Situations where a man is killed and dumped are rare in Strand.

“The workers who found the body are still traumatised. We are all shocked by this,” said Diniso. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said they were investigating a case of murder. “Lwandle police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an unknown man was discovered in the Polile informal settlement on Tuesday morning.

“Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a plastic bag around his head and his hands tied. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. “The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The unknown suspects/s are yet to be arrested,” said Twigg.