Cleared Dr Pedro Mzileni resigns from University of Free State, thanks supporters

University of the Free State’s (UFS) Sociology lecturer Dr Pedro Mzileni, who was recently cleared of hate speech allegations, is parting ways with the institution. Mzileni announced on Saturday that he was leaving the university and shared his resignation notice letter where he expressed gratitude for the “experience and support provided” during his tenure.

He also took to social media to convey appreciation to people who supported him. “We have resigned from the University of the Free State (UFS). Everyone who loved and supported me and my family here, and enjoyed the pedagogy of the oppressed we offered, thank you so much,” said Mzileni. Last month an investigation probing allegations that he labelled white people as “land thieves” during a guest lecture to Law students in July found he did not expose students to hate speech.

The probe was established following AfriForum complaints claiming Mzileni made remarks that not only went beyond the acceptable norms of academic teaching but also treaded closely to hate speech. “Dr Mzileni's lecture was laden with a series of deeply inflammatory and prejudiced remarks. “The incendiary comments about land ownership, which hinted at a nation being constructed on the pain and suffering of specific racial groups, are not only historically oversimplified but also potentially dangerous in fostering resentment.

“His choice of words, such as ‘white supremacy’ and drawing a division between groups, are overtly antagonistic,” the attorney’s letter read. UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said the investigation report will not be made public and was only shared with Mzileni. “The University of the Free State confirms that a letter of resignation was received from Dr Pedro Mzileni, lecturer in the Department of Sociology on November 24, 2023.

“Dr Mzileni did not provide reasons for the resignation, and it will be effective December 29. The university management takes note of the resignation and wishes Dr Mzileni all the best with his career. “During the second semester of this year, the UFS launched an urgent and formal investigation into the guest lecture given by Dr Mzileni to second-year LLB students on 25 July 2023. This included independent fact-based investigation processes. “Based on all the information available during the investigation, no evidence could be found that students were exposed to hate speech.

“The report on the investigation was shared with Dr Mzileni earlier this month,” said Loader. Student activist Masixole Mlandu said Mzileni’s resignation at an institution such as UFS was an act of courage and leadership in times of difficulty. “A good leader and thinker knows when to leave the stage.