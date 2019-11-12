Clearing alien species on Cape Flats 'could open way for further invasion'









Dr Mlungele Nsikani from the Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch University Photo: Supplied Cape Town – It is often assumed that clearing invasive alien species will lead to the dissipation of their negative impacts and recovery of native plant diversity. However, this is often not the case as the clearing of primary invasive alien species can lead to secondary invasion by non-target species. Researchers at Stellenbosch University (SU) and the Nürtingen-Geislingen University of Applied Sciences in Germany investigated the effects after clearing invasive acacias. They focused specifically on the Acacia saligna, also known as Port Jacksons, on the Cape Flats sand fynbos and mountain sandstone fynbos. With lead researcher Dr Mlungele Nsikani from the Centre for Invasion Biology at SU, the researchers aimed to find out which species were secondary invaders.

Nsikani said secondary invasion happened when primary invaders, in this case acacias, had been removed from an area through clearing and other alien species took advantage and occupied that area.

“Secondary invasive species can flourish in previously invaded areas because clearing primary invaders often creates a ‘space’ for their recruitment from banks of seed in the soil that accumulated prior to primary invasion and/or from seeds that migrated from surrounding areas by reducing competition.”

Nsikani said they documented 32 secondary invader species that have been cleared of invasive Port Jacksons.

He added that the number of secondary invader species documented was significantly larger than those recorded by previous studies.

“These species were grasses (22%), herbs (72%) and shrubs (6%). We found that 50% of the secondary invader species occurred in both fynbos types, while 9% were only found in the Cape Flats sand fynbos and 41% were only found in mountain sandstone fynbos.

“From the secondary invader species we identified, 91% occurred in areas that experienced high severity fires, 91% were found where there were low severity fires and 88% were found where there were no fires.

“In the first year after clearing, 78% of the secondary invader species were present while 72% occurred in the second year after clearing and 84% in the third year after clearing.”

Native species cover in Cape Flats sand fynbos increased by 81% in the third year after clearing, while the mountain fynbos study area only experienced a 28% increase.

“As far as the removal of invasive acacias is concerned, we found that wood debris should be spread throughout a restoration area instead of being stacked and then burnt to reduce banks of acacia seeds that are stored in the soil.

“To avoid the growth of a second generation of invasive acacias, the seedlings that germinate when it rains can be controlled through manual weeding, mowing and the use of herbicides,” Nsikani said.

