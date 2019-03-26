St George’s Cathedral was among landmarks around the world lit up in red to mark World TB Day on Sunday. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Aurum Institute, in collaboration with the national Department of Health’s national TB programme, will host a discussion in Johannesburg on South Africa’s renewed efforts to eliminate TB, and reflect on the findings of the Lancet Commission on Tuberculosis: Building a Tuberculosis-Free World report. The report, released last week, provides recommendations on how to finally eliminate TB, and gives a framework for delivering on the political commitments made last year at the UN high-level meeting on tuberculosis.

TB claims more than 1.6 million lives around the world every year, and more than 75 000 lives in South Africa alone.

In 2017, there were more than 322 000 active cases of TB in South Africa, many of whom are also co- infected with HIV.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi will be in attendance at the Aurum Institute research site at Tembisa Hospital.

Motsoaledi, as well as representatives from South African universities and NGOs, are Lancet commissioners.

Meanwhile, St George’s Cathedral in the city centre was lit up in red on Sunday night and yesterday morning, in a campaign to light up landmarks around the world as part of international body Stop TB Partnership’s call to “light up the world in red to end TB”.

With World TB Day commemorated on Sunday, the St George’s Cathedral was chosen as a symbol of this year’s campaign to urge religious leaders, parliamentarians and legislators to lead the fight to end TB in South Africa, and in recognition of the role of faith-based leaders as powerful influencers.

Earlier on Sunday, Motsoaledi together with National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete joined Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and other religious leaders at a special service at the cathedral dedicated in part to commemorate World TB Day.

It is hoped that they can contribute in at least two ways - by exemplifying the principles of acceptance and inclusion that underpin most faiths, and welcoming and supporting those affected by TB, thereby combating any stigma associated with the infectious disease; and by contacting their local clinics to invite them to perform health screenings for TB and other diseases in their congregations.

Cape Times