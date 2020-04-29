Clicks distribution centre closes briefly in Montague Gardens as guard tests positive

Cape Town – A Clicks security guard at the Montague Gardens Distribution Centre (DC) has tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the temporary closure of the facility. “The security guard worked in a defined area, with limited exposure to staff. However, as a precautionary measure, we have made a decision to temporarily close the DC while deep-cleaning is carried out. No disruption or delays are expected,” said Clicks chief support services officer Gordon Traill. The DC was expected to open last night after deep-cleaning, with a new security staff complement. The retail-led healthcare group said all the necessary protocols were implemented as per the business response plan and as per guidelines from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Department of Health. Meanwhile, the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court was recently disinfected/decontaminated after an interpreter tested positive for Covid-19.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s spokesperson Chripin Phiri said: “Our department was informed thereof on Tuesday when the person’s results came in. The court is currently running with limited capacity and new matters are being postponed.”

He said court officials and magistrates went for screening at a nearby local clinic on April 22.

The Public Service Association (PSA) said: “These occurrences seem to be on the increase with several police stations, such as Athlone SAPS and now Mfuleni SAPS, also having been closed as a result of Covid-19 infections.

"The PSA will monitor developments at these and other institutions and trusts that, in future, departments will play open cards with labour in ensuring that we act in the best interest of all parties concerned.”

The Khayelitsha area had 205 Covid-19 cases while Mitchells Plain had 126.

