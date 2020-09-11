Clicks to work with SMEs in beauty space as more retailers pull the plug on TRESemmé products

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Four more major retailers have pulled TRESemmé products from their shelves while mother company Unilever has yet to publicly account for who passed and approved its racist hair advert. Following mounting pressure, Clicks was the first to remove the hair products from its shelves, with Woolworths, DisChem, Pick n Pay and Checkers reported to have followed suit. Their withdrawal also comes as the EFF today wraps up its five-day demonstration at Clicks stores, during which at least 425 of about 700 Clicks stores in South Africa were affected. The EFF said that it met Clicks and Unilever management where they all agreed that the advert was offensive and racist. “However, we could not find each other on the publishing of the names of people responsible for the racist image,” the EFF said.

“Moreover, the (Unilever) director involved in the campaign has since left the company and the country. Unilever has made a commitment that following its internal investigations, the necessary disciplinary action will be taken against those remaining in the company in line with its policies.

“Upon the conclusion of the internal process, Unilever will take the EFF and the country in confidence,” the party said.

The EFF said it had agreed with Unilever that it express remorse to all South Africans, especially black women, that Unilever withdraw all TRESemmé SA products from all retail stores for 10 days; and that Unilever donate a minimum of 10 000 sanitary pads and sanitisers to informal settlements identified by the EFF.

“In line with the above, the EFF and Unilever have put the matter in question to rest. We have agreed to further discussions on transformation within Unilever relating to procurement, empowerment, employment equality and localisation,” the EFF said.

Despite numerous requests for comment on retailers decommissioning their products as well as feedback on the meeting with the EFF, Unilever did not respond.

The Clicks Group, owners of Clicks stores, and the United Pharmaceutical Distributors, have committed to increase spending on small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs).

The undertaking was made by Clicks group chief executive Vikesh Ramsunder at a meeting with Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and a senior delegation from her department, as well as representatives of the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), and Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa).

“I am humbled and encouraged by our interaction with the Honourable Minister as I believe that we can jointly find a constructive solution to this regrettable incident,” said Ramsunder, who reiterated the group’s apology to the minister, noting that the material was “insensitive” and left him devastated.

The health and beauty retailer came under fire for images on its website, which have since been removed. Clicks issued a public apology for the TRESemmé promotional campaign advertisement which referred to images of a black woman’s hair as “dry and damaged” or “frizzy and dull”, while a white woman’s hair was “fine”, “flat” or “normal”.

As of Thursday, Clicks stores were operating normally despite EFF threats to close outlets, with some stores under SAPS supervision. EFF supporters gathered at the store in the N1 City Mall in Goodwood and chatted with police.

EFF provincial spokesperson Wandile Kasibi said he was satisfied that Clicks had removed TRESemmé products from its shelves.

“Other Clicks stores are being alerted when we are coming so they close immediately and open when we leave.

“What we are mainly focusing on now is to make sure all TRESemmé products are completely removed from the shelves. We will inform the public about the next step after this five-day protest to close Clicks stores,” said Kasibe.

Cape Times