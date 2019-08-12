File photo: Reuters

Cape Town – Climate, people and nature are fundamentally linked. Efforts to mitigate climate change and halt nature loss must go hand in hand and be fully integrated with climate adaptation and food security considerations. This is according to World Wildlife Fund (WWF) South Africa Sustainable Agriculture senior manager Mkhululi Silandela in response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released Special Report on Climate Change and Land.

The report released on August 8 is one of four major assessments issued over the last two years that show the wide-ranging impacts of land degradation. It warned that climate change was placing additional stress on land, increasing degradation, biodiversity loss and food insecurity.

“This report comes at a time when South Africa is at a crossroads of reviving the economy and managing the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and high unemployment in a changing climate,” Silandela said.

“It confirms that South Africa’s successful turn-around will depend on how we use the opportunity provided by land reform to increase climate resilience, while providing a range of ecosystem services to local communities and contributing to sustainable development and other societal goals.”

The report highlighted the synergies and trade-offs inherent in land choices, he said.

The WWF considered an integrated suite of sustainable land management tools necessary to secure a climate safe future, while supporting food security and nature.

Nature-based climate solutions should play a key role - for instance, mangroves help increase climate resilience, while providing a range of ecosystem services to local communities and supporting fish nurseries, Silandela said.

WWF chief adviser on climate change and the organisations, IPCC lead Dr Stephen Cornelius, said a shift to sustainable land management must be accompanied by rapid and deep cuts to fossil fuel emissions to meet the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement.

According to the WWF, humans use about 72% of the global ice-free land surface, with land use contributing around 23% of total human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, primarily through deforestation, habitat conversion for agriculture, and livestock emissions.

The removal of forests, conversion of peatlands and other natural ecosystems release carbon, while at the same time contributing to unprecedented biodiversity loss and land degradation.

The food sector alone is responsible for 75% of deforestation worldwide, with the greatest pressure on forests taking place in the tropics. It is also a major driver of savannah and grassland conversion.

Ibrahim Thiaw, the UN under-secretary-general and executive secretary to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), said with the help of UN scientists, they would ensure issues in the report that were within the scope of the convention were presented to ministers for strong and decisive action when they met at the world's largest intergovernmental forum, where decisions on land use and management would made: the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNCCD, taking place in New Delhi, India, in three weeks’ time.

“In the last four years, 122 of the 169 countries affected by desertification, land degradation or drought have embarked on setting national targets to halt future degradation and rehabilitate degrading land, to ensure the amount of healthy and productive land available in 2015 does not decline by 2030 and beyond,” Thiaw said.

“Last year, these countries submitted baseline date to verify this achievement. And in just three years, close to 70 countries have set up national drought management plans to reduce community and ecosystem vulnerability to droughts, which the IPCC says will become stronger, more frequent and more widespread.

“This shows that commitment to reversing land degradation is growing, even though much work remains,” he said.

Cape Times