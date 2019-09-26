This was revealed in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world’s most authoritative climate science body, which released its latest special report yesterday, examining how climate change is affecting the ocean and cryosphere - the frozen parts of the planet such as ice caps, glaciers, permafrost, shelf ice and snow.
The IPCC report points to some potentially irreversible changes and growing threats to the Earth’s oceans and shrinking cryosphere.
This comes as Arctic sea ice levels reached their second lowest level on satellite record - some 2.1 million Km2 below the average long-term minimum area.
The report, which assessed nearly 7 000 scientific papers, with input from 104 authors and editors from 36 countries and which was approved by 195 governments, found that the Earth’s ocean, ice and snow are changing at an accelerating rate due to greenhouse gas emissions.