Clinical students urged not to do Covid-19 work without protective kit

Cape Town – The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has urged clinical students to refuse to work with Covid-19 patients should they be required to do so without personal protective equipment (PPEs). Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande recently said final year clinical students would be allowed to go back and study on campuses. “The only exception will be the controlled return of final year Clinical Training (medical) students, under strict conditions, to also directly assist with the health management campaign of the Department of Health. "The risks of a return to normal campus-based activity for thousands of students and staff are simply too great and cannot function successfully outside of the national context of a general lockdown. Universities and TVET Colleges do not operate in a vacuum, but in a historically-specific context,” Nzimande said. Denosa Student Movement national chairperson, Nathaniel Mabelebele, said they commended Nzimande on various aspects of the plan, but were “extremely concerned" about the safety of nursing students.

“It is our strong view that the integration of student nurses into the clinical practice environment must be holistic in approach and, in addition to their contribution in their learning, must be cognisant of their welfare and the risks they face.

“The approach must no longer be a guinea pig one, given the fast-changing environment in clinical areas that is increasingly complicated by emergence of more dangerous infectious diseases such as Covid-19,” said Mabelebele.

“Furthermore, the minister announced the intention to provide distance learning support mechanisms for students who are beneficiaries of NSFAS at higher learning institutions across the country in the form of laptops and provision of data.

"This announcement is commendable, although it automatically excluded majority student nurses who are on a bursary system from the Department of Health and many students whose parents fell just short of qualifying for NSFAS support by a few cents or rand (or the so-called 'missing middle').

“We are engaging the office of the minister to see the possibility of assisting students with study gadgets. We believe this will be a start to bringing colleges closer to technological methods of learning,” said Mabelebele.

Cape Times