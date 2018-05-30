A Lwandle Primary School staff member had a narrow escape after he was struck by a bullet that ricocheted during a robbery in which laptops, cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money were stolen.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects following Tuesday’s incident.

“The males entered the school and went to the block of the personnel and straight into the principal’s office. One of the armed suspects threatened the principal.

“The suspect took laptops and cellphones of the principal and other staff. As they were leaving, they locked the principal inside his office.

“Then another staff member approached them. The one suspect fired a shot into the floor and the bullet ricocheted from the floor and hit the staff member in his left arm,” Van Wyk said.

The bullet did not penetrate the staff member’s body but got stuck in his jacket. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver said pupils who witnessed the incident were receiving trauma counselling.

“The principal and a visitor to the school were robbed of their personal belongings. The alleged perpetrators locked the principal and the visitor in the office and proceeded to rob the school secretary.”

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido condemned “the senseless shooting”.