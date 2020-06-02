Close shave for children, elderly man wounded in Manenberg gang shootings

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Two Manenberg children and a 64-year-old had a narrow escape when they were wounded in separate gang-related shootings. The shootings took place at the start of National Child Protection Week, aimed at highlighting the plight of children and the risks they face in their communities. It also came as the province’s first ever Children’s Commissioner, Christina Nomdo, assumed office yesterday. Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the first incident happened on Sunday evening, when a 7-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet while inside his home. Yesterday morning a 10-year-old girl and the 64-year-old man were also shot in the ongoing gang shootings, she said.

Manenberg Community Policing Forum chairperson Kader Jacobs said their concern was that police were short-staffed, as several officers had been placed in isolation for Covid-19.

“There was a truce between the rival gangs the Jesters, Dixies, Clever Kids and Americans at the start of the lockdown. This was now allegedly broken by the black market of alcohol and cigarettes since they were banned under lockdown regulations.

“The one group was now allegedly selling in the turf of another group so now they are fighting for control.

“Maybe about three people or more have been killed this weekend and others, including children, wounded. It is like we are in a war and there is no visible police or the army. We are glad the Neighbourhood Watch is now back and they can also assist,” said Jacobs.

Potelwa said police have deployed additional boots on the ground to quell violence following sporadic shootings in Manenberg and Lavender Hill.

“A number of SAPS units, local station police personnel and members of the Anti-Gang Unit are conducting raids in search of the perpetrators of the shooting incidents.

“An operational plan informed by a crime pattern analysis is unfolding in the identified hotspots and communities in these areas will see several operations and raids from time to time,” Potelwa said.

“The affected communities are urged to work with police in reporting unlawful acts, including illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”

Nomdo said: “June 1 is an auspicious day to take up the Office of Commissioner for children in the Western Cape since today is International Children’s Day and we have commenced National Child Protection week.

“However, it is also an opportune time to remind us that every day should be a day we strive towards the realisation of children’s rights, not only on designated calendar days and not only in trying times.”

Premier Alan Winde welcomed Nomdo and wished her well in the new role.

“Her first day coincides with the start of Child Protection Week. It also coincides with a return to school for some pupils in the province following the nationwide lockdown and the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales.

“Alcohol is a driver of violence and as alcohol sales reopen it is up to every single one of us to ensure that children do not become the victims of abuse.

“The Children’s Commissioner post has been created to give a voice to the children of the Western Cape, and we look forward to working with Nomdo to ensure that the issues children are currently facing are researched, understood and advocated for,” said Winde.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz also welcomed Nomdo and condemned the gang flare-ups in the communities.

“We will together with the City of Cape Town continue with the deployment of LEAP officers in gang-affected areas.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times