A grader clears rocks from the Franschhoek Pass, which has been closed indefinitely following rockfalls caused by torrential rain and gale force winds. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The closure of Franschhoek Pass has adversely affected trade in Stellenbosch, said a business owner. The pass was closed recently following rockfalls caused by torrential rain and gale-force winds, and Stellenbosch municipality issued a notice yesterday saying it would be closed indefinitely.

Tony le Roux, who is in the leather trade, said the closure had forced businesses to pay additional funds for goods to be delivered via alternative routes.

“Hundreds of businesses are being affected by this closure and we are no closer to knowing how long it will last,” said Le Roux.

“This is placing a huge strain on financial operations, because hundreds of rand has to be spent on petrol to cover the extra distance (on) alternative routes, (including) toll fees.”

Employees who had hitch-hiked to work in neighbouring areas had been given lifts through the pass by vehicles owned by businesses. “What then happens to them now? Hopefully something can be done” said Le Roux.

Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobelaar said control points on either side of the pass, and at entrances to the pass, had been set up to warn motorists the route was inaccessible.

Provincial transport and public works spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka said the pass had been closed for safety reasons.

“A geotechnical investigation is under way to determine the extent and nature of the damage.

“Only once the report on this assessment has been received will it be possible to determine the next steps. The pass will be closed until further notice,” Makoba-Somdaka said.

