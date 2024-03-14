Clover says it is co-operating with NCC’s peanut butter probe

Dairy giant Clover says it is fully co-operating with the National Consumer Commission (NCC) investigation after their peanut butter failed to meet acceptable levels of aflatoxin. The company recalled 10 776 units of Go Nuts Peanut Butter 400g, following tests that revealed higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin.

This propelled the commission to probe alleged contraventions of the Consumer Protection Act. The product was distributed to about 993 retailers and consumers who are in possession of the peanut butter with the best-before date June 12, 18 and 19, 2025 and also July 19 the same year, have been urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. Clover is being probed by the NCC after more than 10 000 units of peanut butter were recalled due to higher-than-acceptable levels of aflatoxin. According to Clover, it continues to roll out the recall process but can confirm that all the affected batches of the peanut butter have already been blocked at all stores countrywide.

“(No) other batches of our Go Nuts Peanut Butter product in stores are affected by this recall and are 100% safe for consumption. Following the initial peanut butter product recalls announced by various manufacturers and retailers in early February 2024, we took proactive steps to run the necessary tests on our Go Nuts Peanut Butter product as a precautionary measure to ensure that our product meets our quality standards.” The company said initial tests conducted by their manufacturer showed that the product complied with legislation. “Further independent testing confirmed that the levels of Aflatoxin in limited batches of our Go Nuts Peanut Butter 400g product were indeed higher than accepted levels. Once these test results were received, we took immediate steps to recall the affected products and notify the authorities, retailers and consumers of the recall.