CoCT electrical senior official recovers from bullet wounds in hospital

Cape Town - A senior City Council electrical official is recovering in hospital from several gunshot wounds, while the police are searching for the suspects who fled after opening fire in Gugulethu last week. The superintendent in the City’s Electricity Generation and Distribution Department was shot while he was on his way home from the depot site.

The incident came a month after another City official, Wendy Kloppers, was shot and killed at a Delft housing construction site on February 16. Police are investigating attempted murder, and the City has offered a R5 000 reward for information which leads to the arrest of the suspects. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Gugulethu police responded to the latest incident on the corner of Lansdowne and Link Road.

“They found a vehicle at the traffic intersection with visible damages. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with private transport as a result of gunshot wounds sustained. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” said Swartbooi. Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, condemned the incident, and urged residents to report suspicious behaviour.

“The official, who was shot in the arm and stomach, is in a serious condition, recuperating in hospital. “We wish him a speedy recovery. We absolutely condemn these acts and are committed to putting an end to this shameful criminality. “Cape Town cannot be a city where the lives of the very officials who are providing essential services to its residents are at risk.

We will always do our utmost to provide services but not at the expense of our service delivery teams. “In addition, criminality of any sort has a direct impact on law-abiding customers who might suffer supply loss as a result. “These illegal actions directly impact service delivery to residents, and help is needed from residents across Cape Town to stop the scourge.