File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) has accused the city council of not being transparent about delays and proposals concerning a new MyCiTi N2 Express route contract. This happened as the city council gave N2 Express Joint Venture operating company partners Codeta, Golden Arrow Bus Service and Route Six Taxi Association until September 28 to reinstate the route.

The service from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has been suspended for about three months following a collapse in negotiations.

Mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase yesterday said: “Unfortunately, the engagements have not yielded a positive outcome.

“One of the shareholders, namely Codeta, has also failed to attend some of the scheduled meetings aimed at resolving the matters at hand.

“To date, the City has tried to accommodate the N2 Express Company and its shareholders as best we can. This was in an effort to conclude a new agreement.

“However, the continuous delays have become untenable.”

Purchase said the partners were advised to submit an internal agreement which will see the service reinstated on or before the given deadline.

“Failing to do so, the city will have no choice but to pursue alternatives, which may include a procurement process to secure the services of a vehicle operating company to operate the N2 Express Service.

“The appointment of a suitable service provider through the appropriate supply chain management processes to operate the service on a temporary basis until such time as the new vehicle operating company has been appointed.”

Codeta’s lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, said the city council was making them out to be unreasonable.

“Mayor Dan Plato, among others, is on record stating that the N2 Express initial contract, extensions and processes were fraught with irregularities.

“Codeta has been labelled as unco-operative because we are unwilling to overlook acts of unlawfulness and misconduct, that the city still seeks to perpetuate.”

Xulu said on August 2, Codeta submitted its proposal and provided options on how the service could be resumed.

“The City is not being transparent with us, nor with the public, and has gone as far as concealing a forensic report where several city officials have been suspended for their role in the N2 Express matter.

“Codeta has on several occasions advised the city that it cannot participate in city processes without professional service providers, as this is in part what resulted in the one-sided interim contract to begin with.”

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Golden Arrow, as a shareholder in the N2 Express Joint Venture, is and has always been ready to resume operations.

“We remain hopeful that a solution can be reached and avail ourselves fully to the resolution process.”