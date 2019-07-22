File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – In the latest disputes over the operation of the MyCiTi N2 Express route, the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) commissioned an independent audit as they've accused the Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs) of operating along the route illegally. The service has been suspended for more than 50 days since the City failed to secure a service provider after negotiations collapsed with the N2 Express Joint Venture operating company that comprises the Route Six Taxi Association, Codeta and Gabs.

Codeta maintained that the initial plan was for themselves and the Route 6 Taxi Association to take over the service, while Gabs had managed the route in the interim.

According to Codeta, a survey showed Gabs was transporting commuters from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to Cape Town via Hospital Bend, along the N2 Express route.

Codeta regional chairperson Vusumzi Miselo said they had reported the allegation to the City, as well as to the provincial and national transport departments.

“No response has been received from any of the parties and the casual manner in which this matter is being treated is worrisome. As far as we are aware, Gabs doesn't have any operating licences to operate the N2 Express route, and has no legal rights to the route,” said Miselo.

Gabs spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Golden Arrow operates within the scope of our contract and has all the necessary operating licences.”

MEC for Transport Bonginkosi Madikizela’s spokesperson, Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, confirmed that there were discussions between the department and the City to get the MyCiTi N2 Express bus service back on track.

The route's operating contract had lapsed last month, leaving thousands of commuters scrambling to find alternative transport.

Cape Times