Coldest day of the year as big freeze grips SA, bringing snowfall

Monday was the coldest day in South Africa so far this year, with some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal experiencing snowfall. A cold front caused a significant drop in temperatures, with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 13°C in the northern areas of the country, and minimum temperatures recorded to have met the criteria for snowy conditions.

According to the South African Weather Services (Saws), snow was observed over areas in Soweto, Alberton and Roodepoort. “Some of the areas that observed snow include the eastern areas of Gauteng, Heidelberg and parts of Vosloorus. Most of the snow that was observed since morning was over Heidelberg. Light snowfall and sleet are still possible over the highveld and the escarpment of Mpumalanga (today) where expected temperatures for areas such as Dullstroom, Belfast, Roossenekal, Mariepskop, Mount Anderson and Ermelo will not exceed 6°C,” said Saws.

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela advised that the cold, wet and wind may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops and plants. “Severe frost is expected overnight as well as on Wednesday morning. The public is also warned to keep warm during these cold conditions.

The public is urged and encouraged to regularly follow weather forecasts on television, radio as well as social media platforms,” he said. Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of the Eastern Cape, an orange level six warning was issued due to the disruptive snow that could result in major mountain passes being closed, may isolate communities and cause the loss of livestock over the Chris Hani District Municipality, Senqu, Elundini, Matatiele, Umzimvubu Local Municipality, Raymond Mhlaba and Blue Crane Route and Graff Reinett areas. Snowfall in Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi Africa News Agency (ANA)