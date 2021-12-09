Collect & go e-lockers make accessing medication simple for public health-care patients

CAPE TOWN - Public health-care patients with stable chronic conditions won’t have to wait in queues any more to collect their medication, as e-lockers have launched in Cape Town. The Collect & Go E-Lockers are medicine-dispensing units which will allow patients to collect their monthly medicine.

It has been launched as a pilot project at 11 health-care facilities. The lockers are fitted with air-conditioning units with remote temperature monitors for optimal storage conditions. A view of the e-lockers at the District Six Community Day Centre. E-lockers project manager Gillian Makota says a patient will receive an SMS with a one-time PIN (OTP) to collect their monthly medication parcel after signing up for the service.

Patients can access their medication using a unique one-time PIN. “The e-locker consists of a console unit with pigeonholes (like a post office box) to load and unload medicine parcels. Patients receive an SMS notification with a one-time PIN to collect medicine at the patient collecting unit (e-locker). Using the touch screen interface, patients will enter their one-time PIN code and the specific locker door opens. The patient can then collect their medicines safely and securely.” When it’s time for patients to receive a new prescription, an SMS will be sent to remind the patient of the collection. Residents can collect their medication without any face-to-face contact, keeping themselves, fellow patients and health-care staff safe as we continue the fight against Covid-19.

“The lockers are Covid-19 friendly. While it allows us to safely deliver medication, it also improves patient access to pre-dispensed medication parcels, which means that patients do not have to go queue at the facilities for medicine collection and this reduces waiting time. It also offers convenient times for medicine collection, with 24-hour access to the facilities. In addition to this, it means that we can retain patients in our care and promote adherence to treatment.” WHERE TO ACCESS COLLECT & GO E-LOCKERS The e-lockers are placed in 11 facilities across the metro as part of the pilot phase of the project.

These facilities include: Heideveld Community Health Centre Gugulethu Community Health Centre

Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre Khayelitsha District Hospital Eerste River Hospital

Nomzamo Community Health Centre Kraaifontein Community Health Centre Delft Community Health Centre

Elsies River Community Health Centre District Six Community Day Centre Lady Michaelis Community Day Centre

Public health-care patients who have chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, HIV, asthma and other conditions can register at their local health-care facility. Patients must be evaluated and declared clinically stable by a clinician, who then enrols the patient to access the programme. Residents are encouraged to use the service which was launched in other provinces, including Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The lockers are supported by a call centre to deal with any issues that may arise. Patients who have enquiries about the service can contact their local health-care facility or the call centre by using the toll-free helpline at 080 001 4945.