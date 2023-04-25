College of Cape Town student alleges ‘heartbreaking’ neglect at hands of institution

Cape Town - College of of Cape Town second-year students have called for intervention, following what they labelled “neglect” by the tertiary institution. A student, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, said a large intake of first-year students has resulted in lecturers being diverted to assist the new students, leaving the second years to “fend for themselves”.

“I am a second-year student and have been struggling with school due to not receiving the necessary support. This is mainly in the transport and logistics department because our lecturers have been sent to assist others. “It’s heartbreaking for many of us as we come from poor families.

“I left home with a promise to my parents that I would change the situation but as it currently stands, it seems like I won’t be able to fulfil those promises. “I am the first in my family to get into a higher learning institution and I had so many high hopes that I would pass, but the way things are going it’s impossible. “Lecturers are not helping us at all.

We are approaching the exam period and if anyone would ask me what I have learnt this year I would say nothing because we haven’t had lessons. “If I knew, I would have gotten a job like many of my friends did, 30% of my classmates dropped out because they couldn’t take it and I’m this close to doing the same but my family depends on me,” said the distraught student. Another student who also asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation said that the situation was not encouraging.

“Out of the seven modules, you find that we only have three lecturers, and the main modules are left unattended. “I come to school every morning to attend classes only to find that there are no lecturers to attend to us. It’s demoralising, something needs to change. We aren’t here because it’s fun, but because we want to better our situations,” said the student.

Dr Mhangarai Muswaba, the principal and chief of the college, said his office noted the concerns. “The office of the principal notes this which the principal became aware of for the first time as conveyed through your query. “The office wishes to advise that this issue will be looked at as a matter of priority.”