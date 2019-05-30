Naledi Pandor. Photograph :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The Commission for Gender Equality has welcomed the newly established ministerial task team that will advise on sexual harassment and gender-based violence (GBV) policy in public universities. Former Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor has appointed the task team to advise her, after receiving an open letter written by a group of concerned academics.

According to the academics, young female academics were also being harassed by senior leadership in universities in exchange for job security.

Commission spokesperson Javu Baloyi yesterday said they welcomed a policy framework that would guide and co-ordinate the implementation and enforcement of sexual harassment and GBV policies in the universities.

“Most institutions have sexual harassment policies in place. However, there are shortcomings or limitations, in particular with existing policies in so far as their implementation and enforcement is concerned,” he said.

The nine-member team includes Lisa Vetten, Dr Babalwa Magoqwana, Professor Jackie Dugard, Professor Pumla Gqola, Dr Robert Morrell, Jerome September, Professor Malehoko Tshoaedi, Corinne Knowles and a student representative nominated by the South African Union of Students.

They would advise the Minister and the department on issues including a possible inquiry into sexual harassment, GBV and gender-based harm in the university sector, considering work that has already been carried out; measures to ensure sexual offenders do not escape justice and repeat offences in other institutions; appropriate support to be put in place at public universities; and other possible interventions to improve institutional responses to GBV and harassment.

Pandor said: “The task team will also be requested to identify areas of good practice in reporting and managing gender-based harm and support mechanisms that could be replicated in the sector, and identify policy weaknesses across institutions that may be contributing to failures of institutions to adequately manage sexual harassment and GBV.

“The meeting agreed that addressing sexual harassment and gender-based harm decisively will allow for a focus on fundamental academic questions and restore academic cultures that respect freedom and citizenship of all.”

The commission yesterday also called on Pandor to include all institutions of higher learning, not limiting it to universities.

“To complement this effort by the department, the commission, as obligated by the Constitution, will exercise its legal mandate to oversee and monitor closely the work of the task team, with particular interest given to the severity of the scourge of sexual harassment and GBV at institutions of higher learning,” Baloyi said.

In the letter, academics had highlighted issues including male lecturers who asked for sexual favours from students for academic points.

Department spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “The minister met with the group of nine academics to discuss the proposals they made.

“It was then agreed that addressing sexual harassment and gender-based harm decisively will allow for a focus on academic questions and restore academic culture and citizenship.”

The policy is open for public comment until Monday.

Email comments to: The Director-General, Department of Higher Education and Training, For Attention: Sesi Mahlobogoane, Director: Social Inclusion and Equity.

Email address: [email protected]

