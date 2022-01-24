Communicare eviction of gogo said to be ‘unlawful’ despite centre getting a court order

CAPE TOWN - The eviction of a woman from the Ruyterwacht’s Sakabula Communicare residence has been slammed by activists as “unlawful and irregular”. Moerida Morat, 53, was evicted from Sakabula after she had allegedly been squatting in the complex for more than three years.

Communicare spokesperson, Balisa Mancayi, confirmed Morat had been evicted from the complex by the Sheriff of the court on Friday. Mancayi said after the Sheriff and police left the premises, a fence was cut and Morat allegedly illegally occupied the unit again, and was arrested and charged for trespassing and violating a court order. Activist, Colin Arendse, said the charges laid against Morat, which resulted in her arrest on Friday following the eviction, was struck off the roll.

“The single and only charge of trespassing that was laid against our gogo Moerida Morat was struck off the roll in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday, as there was no merit in the malicious allegations that led to the fake charges being laid. “The eviction of Mrs Morat was corrupt, unlawful and irregular as the matter was set down for hearing in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on January 28. “We are informed by our legal team that firm of attorneys who approached the Sheriff with a warrant of eviction for Morat was not the attorney of record for Communicare at the time of the illegal eviction, and these facts will be ventilated in court during the coming week,” said Arendse.

Attempts to get comment from Morat’s legal representative were unsuccessful at the time of publication. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said: “Elsies River police bear no record of the matter reported.” In a statement, Mancayi, said the eviction of Morat was implemented by the Sheriff of the court as instructed by the high court.

“The high court had previously issued an order in March 2019, restraining and interdicting Morat from trespassing, illegally occupying and bringing third parties on to the property to break down entrances, and illegally occupy Communicare’s property. “The restraining order was issued after a security guard was attacked at gunpoint and forced to hand over keys to Communicare property, in an attempt to hijack the property. A family member of Morat was also evicted due to non-payment of rent. Communicare made several attempts to resolve the arrears with the tenant and had no option but to pursue legal action. The tenant currently owes Communicare about R150 000 in rental arrears,” said Mancayi, adding that evictions are permitted under level 1 lockdown regulations.