Communicare probe finalised

The Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) has completed its probe into alleged maladministration at Communicare. “The forensic investigation has been concluded/finalised by the appointed service provider.

The information is still being processed internally by the SHRA and the next step will be the communication of the findings to the complainants. The outcome of the investigation will be made public by communicating the outcome to all complainants. The complexity of the matters (dating back around 1929) made the investigation take a long time to complete,” said SHRA. The allegations include that properties were being sold by Communicare to its CEO Anthea Houston’s private company before being resold to private buyers. This despite a pending land claim, and questions about proof that Communicare are the owners of the properties and that evictions were taking place despite this, according to community activist Colin Arendse. However, Communicare has disputed these allegations and cited a number of court cases in its favour.

Ruytewacht resident Badroeneesa van der Schyff said: “Our property is under the Land Claim Court, how can they have been selling? We received communication from SHRA that they will be handing out the report shortly. I just want transparency from them. We want SHRA to offer the community more support and come together to help things move forward for communities to have the opportunity to own the property at a reasonable price, because the majority, including elderly, are not in a position to apply for a bond but have lived here for many years.” Last October, the IFP’s Sbuyiselwe Angela asked Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi about details of the cases of non-compliance that SHRA has managed.

The minister responded that, “cases of non-compliances which have escalated for enforcement relate to the following institutions: Communicare: Allegations of maladministration have been made against the institution, and the finalisation of a forensic investigation is imminent”. Communicare COO, Makhosi Kubheka, said the social housing regulator was obliged to investigate every complaint regardless of merits. “The allegation that Communicare is not the legal owner of its property has been made many times by tenants to avoid paying their rent. Several judgments show that such allegations against Communicare have not been held up under scrutiny by the courts. Any organisations, including non-profits, are entitled to transfer and sell the properties they own. Our properties are legally registered with the Deeds Office and sold or transferred in compliance with the law.