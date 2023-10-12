Communities reeling as 12 people killed in four days

The murder of two men in Nyanga has brought the number of reported killings to 12 people in just four days in separate incidents across the city this week. In the most recent incident, two men aged 29 and 31 were shot and killed in Hani Crescent, Unathi.

It is alleged that a vehicle stopped in front of a premises and the occupants charged straight at the victims, firing multiple gunshots. This followed a spate of shootings in which four people were shot and killed in Hout Bay on Saturday, and two triple murders in Heinz Park on Saturday. Nyanga Community Police Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said residents were still in shock.

“The police have assured us that they will follow all leads and ensure that all those responsible are brought to book. “Our call as the CPF and community leaders is that residents must work with the police and other law enforcement agencies to bring peace and calm in our communities. We can’t do it alone, the police can’t do it alone, and we must realise that we need each other to fight this. “We understand that people might be scared to come forward with information because criminals have eyes and ears everywhere, but my call is that people must tell someone they trust so that something can be done.

We can’t keep dying in silence and move on as if nothing has happened. “The men are known and the place they were shot at was near their homes,” he said. Qwebe added that he visited their homes to speak to their parents.

“The parents are heartbroken. One parent did indicate that her son might have been involved in some criminal activities, but that’s no reason to take the law into our own hands,” he said. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances leading to the shooting in Nyanga were under investigation.

“According to reports, Nyanga police responded to a shooting incident and upon arrival they found a body lying in the street covered with a blanket with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. “Upon further investigation, members discovered another body inside the yard with gunshot wounds to the upper body. “Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Nyanga police registered a double murder case for investigation.

The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” he said. Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said: “Residents must work towards building trust with the relevant authorities, including police, so that crime can be decreased in the province. We must report crime at all times.” Anyone with information about the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.