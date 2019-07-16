File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – After a mass meeting hosted by the Community Chest with 16 organisations that work with the homeless, the group has committed to urgently investigate the controversial homeless fines by-law and its alignment to the Constitution. The meeting took place at Community Chest offices in Cape Town last week to consider the recent reports of nearly 200 fines being issued to homeless people since the start of the year.

Among organisations present were: The Haven Night Shelter; U Turn; The Hope Exchange; Discover Your Power, as well as the South African Human Rights Commission represented by commissioner Chris Nissen.

“Making the homeless community invisible to society is not the appropriate way of dealing with the challenges of being homeless. These actions have the potential of driving it underground and increasing its vulnerability and stereotyping,” Community Chest said.

“The legal process of issuing a fine will of legal necessity end up in warrants of arrests and the very real potential of non-compliance or failure to pay the imposed fines ending up in prison sentences. In fact, it amounts to fining poor people for being poor.”

The meeting called for a national collaboration by agencies working with homeless people as well as the homeless community itself, to begin mapping strategies, policies and solutions that will address the challenges faced by displaced persons.

While these stakeholders will each have their own course of action over the next few weeks, the dialogue agreed that there is an urgent need to investigate the current by-laws which regulate the fining of homeless persons and its alignment to the Constitution.

“The meeting accepted and made it abundantly clear that while these issues are complex and global, it should not deter us from being and acting as a humane, just, inclusive and caring society which shows deep commitment to working with these complex issues to address and respond to the call of our Constitution to build a prosperous and inclusive democracy for all,” the organisation said.

"Some diversion programmes from the street into accommodation are in place but not all homeless people make use of them.

"This must be understood within the context of not developing 'one size fits all' solutions to the complex issues leading to homelessness and a life on the streets," Community Chest said.

The meeting concluded that, with the help of pro bono legal services, it will start the process of looking at the legality of these fines.