Community Chest comes to aid of 120 communities across SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Since the start of the lockdown, the Community Chest has distributed emergency aid and hygiene products to more than 120 communities across the country. The products include sanitary towels, hand wipes, sanitising oil, baby powder, moisturiser, soap, cotton wool, baby wash and aqueous cream. With their donor partner, Johnson&Johnson, it donated seven truckloads consisting of more than 200 pallets of consumer goods. These were distributed among grassroots NGOs to serve vulnerable communities, including: Community Action Networks, Community Chest Eastern Cape, Community Development Foundation, Connect Christian Network, Culemborg Safe Spaces, Douglas Murray Home, FoodForwardSA, Ikamva Labantu, In The Hood Ministries, Learning In Reach, On The Edge, Siyakhula, St Cyprian’s Church, TB HIV Care, Team Rise Ocean View, The Haven Night Shelters, The Salvation Army Southern Africa Territory, and The Warehouse Trust.

The Community Development Foundation’s Sue-Ann Zerf said: “There is such a great need among our people and this donation is most welcome.”

The Haven Night Shelter’s Ivan Johnson said: “With Community Chest and other donors, we can now take care of our residents’ hygiene and food needs. Whatever we receive we share with shelters within and outside The Haven group.”

Senior social worker at TB HIV Care, Mavis Nonkusi, said: “There is always a great need for products and this donation comes at a critical time and is most welcome.”

To help Community Chest provide nutritional and immune-boosting support to communities, make a donation to: Name of Account: The Community Chest National Emergency Covid-19 Health Fund

Account Number: 628 4873 6099

Bank Name: First National Bank

Branch Name: Adderley Street

Branch Code: 201-409

Global Number: 250 655.

Cape Times