Community confident after latest promises for Makhaza satellite police station

Cape Town - The Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) has expressed faith that the Makhaza satellite police station will indeed be operational on October 1, 2023. SAPS national divisional commissioner for supply chain management, Molefi Fani, recently updated Khayelitsha community structures on the station’s progress.

The discussions centred around the procurement of park homes or containers that will be used for the establishment of the temporary police station. Fani assured the community that a permanent structure would also be built, with the project expected to start in the 2023/2024 financial year. The establishment of the police station dates back to 2014, when a recommendation was made in the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry report.

“There has been a lot of delays in the project, and the community grew tired of the empty commitments. “However, we have been left very encouraged because a presentation was shown that the procurement of the park homes has been done,” said KDF chairperson Ndithini Tyhido. “Fencing will also be erected to protect the park homes from vandalism.

“The police station will be up and running in October. “As much as the police have work to do, as the community, we also have a role to play in protecting what we will be given. All stakeholders have made commitments,” Tyhido said. Tyido said the satellite station was much needed to alleviate the workload of the Harare police station.

According to the presentation, the site handover is expected on March 21 and the installation of park homes and connection works of services on June 30. The station serving Makhaza, Harare and Ndlovini areas in Khayelitsha was among the top 30 in the country’s high crime rates. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in terms of ensuring there was heightened and increased police visibility, there was a mobile police station in the area that has been resourced with ten vehicles and members.