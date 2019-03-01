Jeneva Diergal

Cape Town – Disgruntled Klawer residents on the West Coast are demanding information from the police regarding the case of missing 8-year-old Jeneva Diergal. This after they were informed to stop conducting searches. Today marks a month and four days since the child disappeared.

Residents, who are losing hope in the police, claim the authorities have been mum about leads or ongoing searches, even to her family.

Jeneva was last seen playing with her cousin outside her aunt’s house on January 25.

Ward councillor Mathilda Bains said the last time they had a foot patrol was on February 9 in fields and on farms.

“We had gone back to the areas we searched first, but unfortunately, we didn’t find her. Police then instructed us not to do further foot patrols going forward as they need to go back to the drawing board.

“We didn’t know or understand how what we were doing was preventing or distracting them from doing their job on the side.

“So we did as told, and to date, the family and community are still clueless about what is going on. The community want the police to say if they don’t have a direction, because it seems like that,” Bains said.

She said they didn’t anticipate that the child would disappear for so long, as the area was small.

“The family needs closure, and so does the community who loves and care about her.

“This is not fair on the mother who is worried sick and not coping. She is really losing hope and even wants her body if she is not found alive,” Bains said.

Meanwhile, the Delft community policing forum and other organisations are preparing to embark on a intensive week-long search for 9-year-old Linathi Titshala, who has been missing for three months and two weeks.

The girl, who is also known as Nomanqindi, was last seen on December 16.

At the time, she was walking to her mother’s home from her grandmother’s house in Cork Tree Street, Thubelitsha.

The two houses are only three doors away from each other.

Linathi was wearing black skinny jeans, a grey top with laces at the back and black slippers.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the missing children were still being sought and police were following up on leads with no new developments to report.

Anyone with information regarding Linathi can contact detective Nomabandla Kolweni of Delft FCS at 084 498 0696 or SAPS Delft at 021 954 9000, while information about Jeneva can be given to Captain Leon Matthys at 082 334 8862.

Information can be anonymously shared via Crime Stop 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.