A six-month-old horse has been rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA after it was allegedly beaten by a group of children in Pelican Park. The organisation received a tip-off from the community and the Horse Care Unit responded immediately.

“We feared that by the time we got to the location both horse and children would be gone.

“Imagine our appreciation when we were met by a group of community members so upset by the incident that they'd kept track of the children's movements and were able to direct us to their exact location.”

The colt, named Barrister by the CoGH SPCA, had been beaten with a piece of plastic pipe and pelted with rocks and bottles.

“The children naturally scattered, and given the state of the colt, we had no option but to direct our attention towards him as opposed to pursuit of the guilty parties.”

The colt was in a state of “absolute exhaustion” and taken by the SPCA for closer inspection.

“This revealed that he was not only malnourished and severely emaciated, but that he was covered extensively in whip marks, and had a broken rib and numerous bumps and bruises.”

The organisation said despite his ordeal, Barrister was a gentle animal, but he still flinched when a hand was raised to stroke him

“He is slowly learning that human hands can deliver kindness too.”

The SPCA thanked the members of the Pelican Park community who reported the incident and facilitated the rescue.

“Thank you so much for your support, which gives us not only the privilege of being able to teach Barrister this lesson, but the joy of being able to feed him, stable him, treat his wounds and ensure that he will never know a beating ever again.”

Meanwhile, the organisation has been trying to get a new Critical Care Stable off the ground, to be able to better assist injured horses.

If you are able to donate towards equipment for the unit, visit the SPCA's website at https://capespca.co.za/ spca-donate-now or call them on 0217004140.

