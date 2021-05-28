Community shuts down Philippi school over alleged mismanagement of R3 million in funding

Cape Town - Angry Philippi East parents shut access to Faku Primary School for two days, calling for the removal of the school principal and school governing body (SGB) members over alleged financial mismanagement.

Parents have alleged the officials had mismanaged R3 million allocated to the school and demanded answers about computers that disappeared from the premises.

A parent who asked to remain anonymous said the current principal, Pheliswa Busika, and the SGB had failed to run the school.

“The SGB was illegally elected. We are worried because the future of our children is being destroyed by individuals who are corrupt. We still haven't heard anything about what happened to the millions which were meant for the school.

“Computers suspiciously disappeared at the school. No damage was done to the door of the lab, and no vandalism of anything. The principal is nowhere to be found and does not want the matter to be asked during the meetings.”

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the investigating officer visited the school and contacted the principal on several occasions for more details about the stolen items, to no avail.

“This office can confirm that a business breaking case was opened at Philippi East police during January 2021. The case is still under investigation,” said Van Wyk

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said an allegation of mismanagement against the principal was investigated by the WCED, but no evidence was found.

“The actions by the community members cannot be condoned. They have, time and time again, disrupted schooling with various allegations with no proof or substance. They simply refuse to accept anything but the replacement of the principal. Other allegations regarding the legality of the SGB and appointments have also been unfounded. This group, which is largely made up of community members with no children in this school, have constantly disrupted the education of these children. The recent disruptions involved the locking of the school gates for two days. The WCED has tried to engage with the group.

“(On Wednesday) we were given the assurance that schooling can continue. School (yesterday) did resume as per normal. We simply cannot afford to have disruptions like this in the future,” said Hammond.

ANC provincial spokesperson on education Khalid Sayed said the scenes at the school were unfortunate as learners and teachers needed to operate under a calm and stable environment. “The allegations too are quite worrying. We call upon the MEC for Education to ensure that her department investigates this matter with urgency, acts on its findings and brings stability and unity to the school community.”

