Commuters can feel safer as over 1 000 Prasa security guards resume duties









File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town – More than 1 000 private rail security guards have resumed their duties on all Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) premises. This comes after the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday ordered Prasa to reinstate the personnel, who were left jobless when their contracts were terminated. The affected security guards were tasked with safeguarding train drivers, commuters and rail infrastructure along the Northern, Southern and the notoriously dangerous Central lines. Chuma Security Service chief executive Sithethi Ngcwangu said yesterday their employees had returned to work. “The security guards were unhappy and mistreated in all the time that the contracts were terminated. They have swiftly resumed work without threats and stress about salaries for this month and December,” Sithethi said.

The security company and two others, Sechaba Protection Services and Supreme, represented by Mark Hess Attorneys, had turned to the court to challenge Prasa’s decision to terminate their contracts.

The companies argued that no written notice was provided timeously, and instead they had received an order via a phone call from a Prasa representative on November 1 to vacate Prasa premises by midnight that same day.

Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe ruled in their favour and ordered that Prasa continue the security contracts on the existing terms and conditions until a new tender was finalised or until alternative measures were in place.

This includes an interim security plan within the month.

Prasa was also ordered to, within 30 days, provide the court with an “adequate contingency safety plan”, approved by the Railway Safety Regulator, for the protection of commuters, employees and Prasa assets.

The court order is also relief for commuters, who have had no private security on trains for over two weeks.

Prasa had argued that letters were issued to the respective companies a month in advance and a decision taken to terminate the contracts after the public protector found the contracts to be unlawful and irregular.

Prasa did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

Cape Times