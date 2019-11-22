This comes after the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday ordered Prasa to reinstate the personnel, who were left jobless when their contracts were terminated.
The affected security guards were tasked with safeguarding train drivers, commuters and rail infrastructure along the Northern, Southern and the notoriously dangerous Central lines.
Chuma Security Service chief executive Sithethi Ngcwangu said yesterday their employees had returned to work.
“The security guards were unhappy and mistreated in all the time that the contracts were terminated. They have swiftly resumed work without threats and stress about salaries for this month and December,” Sithethi said.