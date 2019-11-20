Commuters still in limbo as City seeks MyCiTi N2 Express solution









File picture: Bheki Radebe / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City has yet to finalise plans to resume the suspended MyCiTi N2 Express service after previously saying that an interim provider would be appointed by December. Mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase said the City was still in consultation with the Transport Department to find an “amicable solution”. “Regardless of the request for proposals process that we previously indicated, we still have not discarded the possibility of finding a solution that will see the current shareholders of the N2 Express service recommencing with the operations. “We will inform the public once the service is operating again,” Purchase said. In September, Purchase said the Golden Arrow Bus Service and Route 6 Taxi Association confirmed they would be willing to resume the service, but she would not confirm yesterday whether an interim operator would take on the responsibility come December.

The N2 Express service was suspended on May 31, and the appointment of an interim provider would mean they would operate the four N2 Express routes until a permanent vehicle-operating company was able to provide the N2 Express service for at least five years.

The halting of the service has impacted thousands of commuters from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

Spokesperson for the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Besuthu Ndungane declined to comment on the matter yesterday.

On Monday, the Revolutionary Alliance comprising of ANC, SACP Cosatu and Sanco members in the Western Cape, said the alliance had “agreed to intensify the campaign for the safer, reliable, affordable and accessible public transport”.

Cape Times