Mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase said the City was still in consultation with the Transport Department to find an “amicable solution”.
“Regardless of the request for proposals process that we previously indicated, we still have not discarded the possibility of finding a solution that will see the current shareholders of the N2 Express service recommencing with the operations.
“We will inform the public once the service is operating again,” Purchase said.
In September, Purchase said the Golden Arrow Bus Service and Route 6 Taxi Association confirmed they would be willing to resume the service, but she would not confirm yesterday whether an interim operator would take on the responsibility come December.