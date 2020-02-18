The commission at the start of the year called on parents to alert them if schools did not comply with uniform guidelines issued by the Department of Basic Education.
It followed a 2018 probe during which the commission investigated the supply of school uniforms, and established that various schools had made exclusive supply deals with stockists, which they found to be anticompetitive.
Commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said yesterday that they had received two complaints.
“Since the start of the current financial year, the commission has received two new complaints pertaining to the high price of school uniforms (not specifically about whether guidelines have been met or not).