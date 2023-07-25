Competition Tribunal gives SAA-Takatso deal wings to fly

The Competition Tribunal has given Takatso Consortium’s proposed purchase of a 51 percent shareholding in South African Airways (SAA) the green light in a decision the Department of Public Enterprises hailed as a significant step in the government’s efforts to consolidate the re-emergence of the national carrier as a key strategic asset.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Tribunal said it approved the transaction subject to conditions involving a moratorium on retrenchments and divestiture of the shareholding by the minority shareholders in the Takatso consortium.

It did not provide further details for its decision, saying its reasons will be issued in due course.

The Tribunal’s decision sets Takatso and the department firmly on course to finalise other critical regulatory requirements to conclude the transaction aimed at turning SAA into a competitive, profitable, and viable carrier, both locally and internationally, the department said in a statement.