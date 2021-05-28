Complaints of use of force against prison inmates increase by 94%

Cape Town - The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (Jics) received 694 complaints relating to use of force by correctional officials on inmates between April last year and March this year.

This was an almost 94% increase compared to the previous year.

The figures were revealed during a discussion held by various directorates and panellists including the Jics and Department of Correctional Services (DCS) yesterday in an effort to address concerns in national prisons.

Inspecting Judge Edwin Cameron said while there were “no quick and easy solutions” the discussion had to find practical lessons to address the topic.

The virtual engagement was initiated after Jics said it was “approached by inmates, correctional officials and various stakeholders to address the use of force by correctional officials on inmates” but as a watchdog institution had no direct organisational, operational, managerial or executive power over DCS.

Inspecting Judge Cameron said: “The use of force is a global concern...Jics is inundated with complaints about assault, gang-related activities, sexual violence and ill-treatment and torture.

“The status quo is unsustainable...We want accountability and safer and humane conditions for all in correctional centres across our country.”

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said that, in many ways, “inmates are the products of the injustices of society”.

“It is of immense importance for us who have the important trust of reforming and reconstructing individuals who have wronged society and to humanise them as much as possible.The most difficult question of today is what about the use of force in correctional centres and what is the way forward.

“I have noted with concern (a Jics report) of 358 instances of use of force by DCS officials. This is an increase of 126 reports over the 2018/2019 financial year. Although the use of force is permitted under specific circumstances, there are questions where it is best to subdue tense situations which sometimes unfold in our centres. When correctional services officers are served their posts, they are accepting responsibility to protect inmates regardless of their likes or dislikes of the inmates,” said Lamola.

Lamola said they recommitted themselves to work with Jics to find sustainable solutions.

Madhurina Dhanuka, the programme head of the Prison Reforms Programme at the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative and human rights lawyer focused on criminal justice, made suggestions including introducing independent monitoring bodies. These bodies would conduct unannounced visits to prisons “which allows prisoners to truthfully speak their concerns” instead of announced visits which left room for “rehearsed” responses by inmates. This would also restore a sense of confidence in the system and result in more reporting.

“There is a need to look at the system as a whole rather than the individual. The gap exists in the system and not the individual,” said Dhanuka.

Further suggestions made included the use of CCTV cameras and bodycams to serve as risk-mitigating factors, the standardisation of use of force which should be made clear and concise, and a reporting mechanism that must be strengthened

The virtual discussion continues today.

[email protected]

Cape Times