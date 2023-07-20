Concern as ‘gang-related’ murders spike in Humansdorp

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene says authorities have noted with concern an increase in murders and attempted murders in the past four days in the Kwanomzano and Arcadia areas in Humansdorp. This after two 17-year-old’s were killed and a 12-year-old was wounded in separate incidents on Wednesday.

In one of the incidents, a 17-year-old from Coetzee Street in Arcadia was allegedly chased by a mob and beaten, stoned and stabbed. The 12-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh between Besembos and Pendoring streets in Gill Marcus on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said: “On Sunday at about 12pm, a 17-year-old was fatally wounded after he was approached by males. It is alleged an argument ensued and the teenager and his friend were assaulted by four males. During the altercation, the teenager was shot in his head and arm. The friend managed to run away,” she said. In addition, two other adults, aged 25 and 50, were also killed in the area.

Mene said it was “very disturbing” when young children are both the victims and perpetrators of crime. “The involvement of the community in providing vital information can significantly increase our chances of solving our cases and apprehending suspects. We have put operational interventions in place in the problematic areas, with additional manpower such as the Tactical Response Team, Public Order Policing and the Provincial Organised Crime Anti-Gang Unit. Our team of experienced detectives will not rest until these perpetrators are arrested and are behind bars,” she said. Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman said the spate of murders was alarming.