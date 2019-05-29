File photo: Reuters

Cape Town – South African patients living with rare diseases were suffering more than they should, Rare Diseases SA said, as the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) faced a backlog of more than 16 000 medicines that needed approval. Chief executive of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis said the backlog was a concern for them as it had a massive impact on patients.

“With no guaranteed reimbursement on Section 21 medicines, patients are left to wait for products to receive product registration before they can access them as a chronic benefit.

“The other issue is that many of the medicines in the backlog are generic medicines which are often more cost effective.

“Patients are currently needing to pay in for medications and shortfalls where there is a more cost-effective option that is not available due to registration status,” Du Plessis said.

She added that most of the drugs that were used to treat rare diseases were innovative therapies and because of the fact that they were excluded from reimbursement when not registered, patients often needed to pay for the treatment out of pocket.

“With the limited treatment options available to rare disease patients, often the medicine that they are needing to pay for is the only medication available globally to treat their condition,” Du Plessis said.

Sahpra said they were in the process of finalising the issue.

“Sahpra is in the process of finalising the new registrations backlog database, consolidated from all the Application Survey submissions.

“Sahpra is pleased to report that this process has been a great success, with approximately 3 000 new registration applications withdrawn. Sahpra wishes to thank its industry partners for their support in reducing the number of backlog applications that require evaluation.”

They said they had also prioritised applications for medication for HIV, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer.

Du Plessis added that as a result of legal requirements, the medicines that were not registered could not be named, but she said there were medicines for “asthma, diabetes, rare diseases, cancers, mental health all tied up in this backlog, so the impact has a very wide reach”.

She said that those handling the approval process were unable to deal with the volume of registrations and, as such, a backlog existed.

Cape Times