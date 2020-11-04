Concern at increase in Covid-19 cases at Cape old age homes

Cape Town - The Department of Social Development (DSD) has expressed concern over Covid-19 infections that are increasing in old age homes across the Western Cape, with 20 active cases currently reported.

According to the provincial department, as at Wednesday a total of 1 695 older persons have recovered from the virus.

Current figures also show an increase of 13 infections since the DSD last provided an update on October 14 2020.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said while the number of recoveries was encouraging they will continue to monitor strict health and safety protocols.

“We are continuing to work closely with all old age homes in the province, however, we also require family members, stakeholders and citizens, who are visiting their loved ones to follow the Covid-19 guidelines set out by each facility, if we are to prevent further spread of the virus across our Homes. Our own actions can go a long way in protecting the people we deeply care about,”said Fernandez.