Cape Town – The League of Friends of the Blind (Lofob) has expressed concern at the spike in attacks on blind people, which they said restricted their ability to move around independently. This followed the robbery of a 20-year-old Grassy Park patron who was walking back to the organisation’s centre after attending night school when he was threatened with a knife, held at gunpoint and stripped of his personal belongings, including spectacles to help him see.

It was the 10th incident reported to the centre.

Lofob manager Heidi Volkwyn said the attack had made visually impaired people more fearful. “He decided to walk back to the centre because he didn’t have a phone or money for transport. It is not fair that the most vulnerable people are being targeted.

“If able Grassy Park residents are living in fear because of crime and shootings, imagine how much worse it is for the blind.

"We don’t move around comfortably. It is risky to leave the facility after 6pm, but some of the students have night classes,” Volkwyn said.

She said there had also been attempts to break into the facility, but the security upgrade after several burglaries in 2016 had prevented further incidents.

Lofob executive director Dr Armand Bam said: “Since it advocates the independence and integration of blind people into society, the organisation is gravely concerned about the increase in crime in the community, as blind people’s safety is in jeopardy.

“This results in blind people leaning towards the use of metered taxis, which is often unaffordable since many are dependent on state social grants.

“Dial-A-Ride, the local government subsidised transport service for people with disabilities, is unpopular among our clients.

“Many are rejected because the service predominantly caters for people with physical and multiple disabilities and our clients are considered mobile because of their training in orientation and mobility.”

Bam said their wish was for safer communities in which blind people could enjoy the independence gained through orientation and mobility training.

Lofob teaches the blind various skills such as Braille and walking with a cane. It offers visually impaired children, adults, their families and caregivers support and development programmes.

