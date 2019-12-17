Cape Town – EFF leader Julius Malema has called on party members in the Western Cape to be at the "forefront" in fighting gangsterism and crime.
Malema was addressing delegates at the EFF's second elective conference in Johannesburg on Sunday when he urged members to engage with drug lords and gang bosses to end the violence and crime.
This comes amid fears of the gang wars intensifying after Rashied Staggie, 58, former boss of the Hard Livings gang, was shot dead in Salt River on Friday morning.
There is also concern over the funding of Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's R1 billion safety plan, EWN reported. Provincial and national authorities agreed on the R1 billion plan, but the economic crisis and budgetary constraints have put the plan at risk.
“They are not quick and easy, and not things we have ordinarily done before across government. They take time in a time that is not easy to make these decisions because we are under such financial pressure,” Winde said.