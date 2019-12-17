Concern over Winde's R1bn safety plan, but Malema has 'solution' to end gang wars









Western Cape Premier Alan Winde Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – EFF leader Julius Malema has called on party members in the Western Cape to be at the "forefront" in fighting gangsterism and crime. Malema was addressing delegates at the EFF's second elective conference in Johannesburg on Sunday when he urged members to engage with drug lords and gang bosses to end the violence and crime. This comes amid fears of the gang wars intensifying after Rashied Staggie, 58, former boss of the Hard Livings gang, was shot dead in Salt River on Friday morning. There is also concern over the funding of Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's R1 billion safety plan, EWN reported. Provincial and national authorities agreed on the R1 billion plan, but the economic crisis and budgetary constraints have put the plan at risk. “They are not quick and easy, and not things we have ordinarily done before across government. They take time in a time that is not easy to make these decisions because we are under such financial pressure,” Winde said.

Winde said on Tuesday, with the support of Police Minister Bheki Cele, the plan should be implemented by early next year.

Malema said on Sunday: "There is huge potential (for) change in the Western Cape. Our people there are both black and white. We were together in the struggle and must work together to end gang wars.

"Many lives are being lost due to gang wars and drug addiction in the Western Cape," he said.

"The EFF must be (at) the forefront fighting gangsterism and crime in the Western Cape. The high rate of murder in that province is like people there are … at war with itself.

"It is black people being killed by black people. The madness of drugs and gangs must come to end."

