Concern that stabbings are linked to Bellville South street parties

The Bellville South Neighbourhood Watch has raised concern over all-night street parties in the area. Neighbourhood Watch member Mark Suker said they witnessed an increase in crime when parties got out of hand.

“We started getting wind of these parties three of four months ago. A group of youngsters will start drinking in a yard and then move the party to the street. Here they will continue drinking and the unthinkable will happen. We have seen quite a number of stabbing incidents and we think these incidents happen because of these parties,” he said. Suker urged the community to not turn a blind eye and work with them in finding a solution. “About 80% of the problem is the community, because they turn a blind eye. The parents must also step in and not allow their children to attend such dangerous events. What is sad is that young schoolgirls, as young as 12 years old, also attend these street parties,” he said.

Bellville South ward councillor Mercia Kleinsmith called on residents to report all illegal parties to law enforcement. The Bellville South Neighbourhood Watch has raised concern over all-night street parties in the area. “These parties are illegal because no one comes to apply to close the road for such an event. They start partying from the evening until the morning, with no regard for the residents who may have to go to work or to church the next day,” she said.

Substance abuse epidemiologist Professor Charles Parry said more needed to be done to ensure tighter control over liquor sales to young people. “Liquor traders must clearly take responsibility for continuing to sell their products to persons who are underage, and communities and civic organisations also have a role to play in pressuring liquor authorities and the police to see that regulations regarding liquor sales to minors are adhered to,” he said. City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said they have received complaints of rowdy street parties in the Bellville South area.