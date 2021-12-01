Concerns over number of unplaced learners for 2022

CAPE TOWN - The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has expressed concerns about thousands of learners who remain unplaced for the new academic year due to late applications. The Department of Basic Education (DBE) briefed the committee on Tuesday on its state of preparedness for the 2022 academic year.

Inland schools are expected to reopen on January 12 and coastal schools on January 19 if there are no Covid-19 related disruptions. According to the DBE presentation, Gauteng has the highest number of unplaced learners for next year with more than 276 000 pupils followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 226 142 and the Western Cape with 29 550. “Late applications continue to be a problem despite massive advocacy on application cut-off dates by provinces. These are two-fold, parents who ignore the published closing dates and parents from rural communities who move to big cities at the beginning of the year to lodge applications.

“Also informal settlements that spring up around established communities also present a challenge as it is difficult to predict expected numbers ahead of the new year,” the department said. Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said they realised there were minor challenges and it would remain so for some time. “We urge DBE and the provincial education departments to continue to work on these challenges in order to erase them.”

In a recent reply to a provincial legislature question MEC Debbie Schäfer said as of November 23 about 134 612 learner applications were received in the province for 2022. Western Cape Education (WCED) Department’s Bronagh Hammond said: “By April 12, we received 102 216 unique learner applications (Grade 1-12). “If we compare the November 23 statistics of unique applications to the April 12 statistics, it shows that 32 396 parents submitted late applications after April 12.