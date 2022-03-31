Concourt affords disabled firefighter a chance to prove his worth

CAPE TOWN - In a victory for disabled firefighter Adam Damons the Constitutional Court has granted leave to appeal against a Labour Court decision where it was found that physical ability was an inherent requirement of the job.

The majority of the Constitutional Court ordered that leave to appeal be granted, but that the appeal must fail with no order as to costs. Damons – who was injured during a fire drill in 2010 and is unable to carry more than 10kg as a result of his injury – argues that the physical assessment applicants are required to undergo before being promoted to a senior position amounts to discrimination. Court documents read that the injury occurred because the City of Cape Town, his employer and the respondent disregarded safety measures during a fire drill. This accident permanently disabled Damons from undertaking strenuous physical activity, to such an extent that he cannot carry anything heavier than 10kg and cannot successfully complete a physical assessment.

In May 2012, the City held an incapacity hearing for Damons. The purpose of the hearing was to assess whether Damons suffered from incapacity related to ill-health or injury, and if so, the nature and extent of his incapacity. The incapacity hearing concluded on the basis that Damons could be accommodated within the Fire and Life Safety Section and, following negotiations with Damons’ trade union, the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), Damons was transferred to alternative employment in January 2013 to do administrative and educational work. Damon’s has not advanced or been promoted to any position since his transfer in 2013.

Damons, in the Constitutional Court, posits the question whether there is any justification for refusing him opportunities for advancement based on his disability, when the injury was occasioned by the City. Damons asserted that the City is discriminating against him unfairly by refusing to waive the physical fitness requirement. Court documents read: “The applicant is stagnating in his current position, which at the time of the trial in 2018, was for seven years.

“Work for the applicant, as for any person with disabilities, restores dignity, and is a safety net against poverty. Damons’s disability is no ordinary injury on duty prevalent in a high-risk service such as firefighting. It is a disability arising from the City’s disregard for its own safety procedures. And the disability is permanent. “The injuries strip the applicant of some of his dignity as he is no longer the self-sufficient man he once was. From being a physically strong, capable firefighter and family man, he now has to depend on others. The City as the state, as the employer and as the ultimate cause of the applicant’s disability, is triply obliged to accommodate Damons … “Performing non-operational administrative and educational work is a necessary function of the firefighting services for which physical fitness is dispensable. The remedy then must be for the City to explore what positions the applicant can hold and what accommodations can be made for him to enhance his responsibilities so that he has prospects for advancement.