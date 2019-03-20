Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – The Constitutional Court has ordered the commission on restitution of land rights to prioritise land claims lodged in 1998 over those lodged between July 2014 and July 2016. Parliament recently failed to enact a new Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Act, and the Concourt yesterday dismissed an application by the Speaker of the National Assembly and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for an extension of an interdict against the processing of claims lodged between 2014 and 2016, pursuant to drafting a new land claims act.

The Restitution Act of 1994 had provided that all claims had to be lodged by December 31, 1998. About 80000 claims were lodged but by 2014, more than 20 000 had not yet been finalised.

Later that year, Parliament enacted the now repealed Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Act, which had allowed new claims to be lodged until June 30, 2019.

However, the Land Access Movement of SA challenged the constitutionality of the repealed Amendment Act on two grounds: first, that the NCOP and the provincial legislatures breached Section 72(1)(a) of the Constitution by failing to “facilitate public involvement” in the passing of the Bill that preceded the repealed Amendment Act, and, second, that Section 6(1)(g) of the Restitution Act was vague.

In July 2016, the Concourt directed Parliament to facilitate an enactment of a new Amendment Act that would deal with the reopening of land claims within 24 months.

Parliament failed to do so and last year, after the expiry of the period, it asked the court for an extension to March 29, 2019.

