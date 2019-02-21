File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An employer is not required to give staff members an opportunity to make representations before placing them on precautionary suspension, the Constitutional Court has ruled. The court this week had the final say in a six-year legal battle between a man and one of the country’s largest breweries, SA Breweries (SAB).

Former SAB employee Allan Long had worked as a district manager when in May 2013 a trailer owned by the company had been involved in a fatal accident.

The accident had prompted an investigation by SAB into the entire vehicle fleet, and it had turned out that many of the vehicles, which Long was said to be in charge of, were not roadworthy and had been unlicensed.

Long was suspended during investigations and was fired months later, in October, after he was found guilty of dereliction of duty, gross negligence, and bringing the company into disrepute.

Long then approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), challenging his suspension prior to his dismissal.

The arbitrator had held that Long’s dismissal constituted an unfair labour practice because Long had not been given a hearing before his suspension, and the suspension had been “unreasonably long”.

The arbitrator also held that Long’s dismissal was unfair because the irregularities relating to the vehicles were not his responsibility.

SAB then challenged the CCMA's findings in the Labour Court, which had found in their favour.

It had ruled that where a suspension was precautionary, and with full pay, as was in Long’s case, there was no requirement that an employee be given an opportunity to make representations.

This was confirmed by the country’s apex court in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday.

The Constitutional Court found that the Labour Court correctly held that an employer is not required to give an employee an opportunity to make representations before a precautionary suspension. It also held that the Labour Court was correct in finding Long should not be reinstated.

“This case concerns fair labour practices in terms of Section 23 of the Constitution and specifically whether there is a requirement for a pre-suspension hearing in the case of a precautionary suspension.

“In respect of the merits, the Labour Court’s finding that an employer is not required to give an employee an opportunity to make representations prior to a precautionary suspension, cannot be faulted.

"As the Labour Court correctly stated, the suspension imposed on the applicant was a precautionary measure, not a disciplinary one.

“The Labour Court carefully considered whether to order substitution and determined that it was in as good a position as the arbitrator to make the decision.

“In addition, the delay had been substantial.

“The reasoning of the Labour Court was sound and there is no basis to interfere with its decision to substitute,” the judgment read.

Cape Times