The dilapidated Uitsig High School has been closed. Photo: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – It's the end of the road for Uitsig Senior Secondary, as the highest court in the country yesterday dismissed an appeal against Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close it. After a nearly three-year legal battle, the Constitutional Court found the appeal had no reasonable prospect of success.

The finding was disappointing to those who had fought for the school to stay open, with Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn saying the decision was a big blow.

The Western Cape Education Department announced three years ago that it wanted to close the quintile 1 school in Elsies River that served some of Cape Town’s poorest children due to dwindling pupil numbers, ongoing vandalism and its dilapidated state. The move had been opposed by Cosatu and members of the school governing body.

Attorney Jerald Andrews, who had taken on the fight on behalf of parents and pupils, said yesterday they hoped the school would at least stay open until the end of the year.

“It’s the end of the road for Uitsig Senior Secondary,” Andrews said.

De Bruyn had been a pupil at the school himself. “We are disappointed. This means pupils will now have to walk to neighbouring Ravensmead to go to school, which is dangerous. This is a big blow.”

Schäfer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, said the MEC would be holding discussions with district officials and would seek legal advice about the next steps to proceed with the closure of the school.

“It has taken nearly two years with a lot of additional funding having to be spent to keep the school open while the case was before the courts.

"We are very happy to have finality in the matter and that the learners of Uitsig can receive the quality education that they deserve.”